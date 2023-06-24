Derby community garden opens in city centre
- Published
A new community garden that council leaders say will improve the heart of Derby opens later.
Called "Electric Daisy", the city's newest green space is in Bold Lane, near the bottom of Sadler Gate, and will officially open at midday.
It is hoped hundreds will attend a day-long celebratory event, to include poetry, music and food, at the former Prince's supermarket site.
Plans for the garden were approved by Derby City Council several weeks ago.
Nature-based regeneration firm Down To Earth Derby, which owns the site and has supplied all funding. submitted a planning application before Christmas and has been working to transform it since February.
The first phase of the project is to open it as a community garden for at least nine months.
The garden will include flowers and plants as well as seat cabins, seating areas and an entertainment space for guest speakers and live music.
It will be a place where people can meet friends and new people, attend live events or even just sit to work or relax, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Labour councillor Nadine Peatfield, cabinet member for Derby city centre, said: "For me, this is the launch of green spaces in Derby.
"It's a whole new way of thinking and adapting our empty spaces. It also provides welcoming spaces for people's health and happiness. That is something that has been missing in Derby city centre for a long time."
Jamie Quince-Starkey, of Down To Earth Derby, said he was "really excited" and looking forward to seeing people coming through the entrance.
"This is exactly what Derby needs - somewhere completely different and radical that is going to open people's eyes," he said.
"We don't just need offices and housing developments, but we need spaces where people can just come and enjoy the outdoor space."
