Derbyshire: Swadlincote councillor and publican Roger Redfern dies
- Published
Political allies and opponents have paid tribute to a "dedicated, personable and keen" councillor and pub landlord who has died aged 61.
Conservative Roger Redfern was elected to Swadlincote South on Derbyshire County Council in May 2021.
The former mineworker had been landlord of The Miners Arms in George Street, Church Gresley, since 1988.
Derbyshire County Council and Conservative group leader, Barry Lewis, said he would be sorely missed.
"Roger was a dedicated councillor and campaigner in his local community, with huge personal support as a popular local publican, alongside his wife Bev," he said.
Mr Lewis said he had been struck by Mr Redfern's "tremendously personable nature, his keenness to get involved and do the best by his community and colleagues" and said this continued throughout his illness.
"His family was core to his being as well, and we know that his passing is a huge loss to them, and to many in his local community, and our thoughts are with them," he said.
Joan Dixon, Labour group leader, said: "The Labour group are very sad to hear of Roger's passing. He was well known and loved in his community - very much at the heart of it."
Green Party councillor Gez Kinsella said: "I was sorry to hear of Roger's passing. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
Mr Redfern was a "fantastic publican", Christian Gregory, operations manager of Punch Pubs & Co, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The Miners Arms is a pub that sits at the very heart of Church Gresley, and that is purely down to the hard work and dedication of both Roger and Bev, who are beloved by their community," he said.
"At this difficult time, we offer our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Bev and their family and friends."
