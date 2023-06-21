Andrew Cowell: £2 bus man sets off on journey to Poland
A man planning to travel to Poland using just buses and coaches has set off on his international trip.
Andrew Cowell, 47, started his 1,148-mile (1,847km) journey from his home in Derby on Wednesday morning and hoped to arrive in Krakow on Friday evening.
He has already used the government's £2 bus fare cap scheme to travel hundreds of miles across England.
He said this trip would be a different experience and would help to reduce his carbon footprint.
Mr Cowell said his journey would start by taking seven different buses into central London.
On Thursday, he planned to catch a long-distance coach to France.
He would stop for three hours in Paris before getting on another coach for a 21 and a half hour journey to Krakow.
Mr Cowell said this would be his first overnight coach trip.
"I actually have a walking holiday in Slovakia I'm going to so I'm actually using it for a practical purpose.
"I'm going on holiday anyway and it saves some flight emissions," he said.
Mr Cowell said his journey to London would cost just £14 with the government bus scheme and the international coaches cost £65.
He said he was travelling light for the trip squeezing everything he needed into a rucksack.
Like with his other trips, he hoped to inspire others to use public transport.
"I just want people to do something that helps relieve traffic congestion and helps the environment as well," he said.
