Windrush Day: Flag raised in Derby to mark anniversary
- Published
A flag is being raised in Derby to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of 800 passengers from the Caribbean to the UK.
The flag will be raised at the Sir Peter Hilton Memorial Gardens at 10:30 BST on Windrush Day.
Derby City Council said marking the event recognised the contribution of Black British citizens to the UK.
A talk will also take place at Derby Museum and Art Gallery in the afternoon.
Councillor Paul Hezelgrave, from the city council, said: "I know that this annual recognition is an important event for many Black British residents with links to the Caribbean and from across the Commonwealth, particularly those from the Windrush generation who are still with us and their descendants.
"These events give us an opportunity to learn more about the significance of the Windrush generation as they made their life in the UK."
