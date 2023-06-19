Hadfield: Murder arrest after woman found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s was found dead at a house in Derbyshire.
Police said paramedics discovered the woman after being called to a house in Greenbank, Hadfield, just after 16:00 BST on Sunday.
A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The man, who is in his 30s, and the woman, who is in her 50s, remain in custody and police are appealing for information.
Derbyshire Police said they believed it was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.