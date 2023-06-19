Hartshorne: Teenage motorcyclist critically injured in crash
A teenage motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash in Derbyshire.
Police said crash the happened at the junction of Woodville Road and Tower Road in Hartshorne, near Swadlincote, just before 21:30 BST on Saturday.
It involved a white Ford Fiesta and a green Benelli 125cc motorcycle.
Police said the Benelli rider, an 18-year-old from the Swadlincote area, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Officers have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time.
