Hartshorne: Teenage motorcyclist critically injured in crash

Woodville RoadGoogle
Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Woodville Road area at the time.

A teenage motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash in Derbyshire.

Police said crash the happened at the junction of Woodville Road and Tower Road in Hartshorne, near Swadlincote, just before 21:30 BST on Saturday.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta and a green Benelli 125cc motorcycle.

Police said the Benelli rider, an 18-year-old from the Swadlincote area, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.