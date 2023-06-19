Buxton Museum: Promises over future after dry rot closure
- Published
A museum forced to close for lengthy maintenance has been given assurances over its future.
Buxton Museum and Art Gallery shut at short notice at the start of the month when dry rot was found in the building.
While the move was described as "temporary", officials could not put a timeframe on the work.
After a visit by council leader Barry Lewis, staff and visitors have been told there is an "absolute commitment" to the service.
A county council spokesman previously said: "Until we have undertaken a full investigation, it's not possible to fully assess the risk to anyone using the building or the amount of work needed to deal with the dry rot.
"At the moment it is difficult to estimate how long the museum will need to be closed for, but regretfully investigations and remedial work are likely to take some time to complete."
Eight members of staff are currently moving exhibits to storage and will then be moved to other roles.
Mr Lewis has since visited the attraction and said: "Closing the museum and art gallery was a great disappointment but necessary so that this vital investigation work can be carried out.
"However, there is an absolute commitment to supporting the museum and securing the long-term future of its collections."
The authority has encouraged visitors to continue to enjoy the museum via the Wonders of the Peak website and by taking a virtual museum tour.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.