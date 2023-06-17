Woman killed in three-car crash is named

Lynn MellorDerbyshire Police
Lynn Mellor died at the scene of the crash

A woman who died in a three-vehicle crash in Derbyshire has been named.

Lynn Mellor was driving her Vauxhall Agila in Heath Road, Heath, near Chesterfield, when the crash occurred just after 13:35 BST on Thursday.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The busy road to the M1 was closed for much of the rest of the day.

The collision also involved a Mercedes HGV and a Peugeot 3008, the driver of which required hospital treatment.

