Woman killed in three-car crash is named
- Published
A woman who died in a three-vehicle crash in Derbyshire has been named.
Lynn Mellor was driving her Vauxhall Agila in Heath Road, Heath, near Chesterfield, when the crash occurred just after 13:35 BST on Thursday.
The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The busy road to the M1 was closed for much of the rest of the day.
The collision also involved a Mercedes HGV and a Peugeot 3008, the driver of which required hospital treatment.
