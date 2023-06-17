Breadsall: Police name motorcyclist, 24, who died in crash
Police have named a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police were called to the crash, involving a Honda motorbike and BMW 1 Series car, at 10.20 BST on 13 June, on the A608 in Breadsall.
The force said the Honda rider was Ryan Birtles, 24, from Derby, who was pronounced dead at the scene at the junction with Brookside Road.
The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detectives said they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.
