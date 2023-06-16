Chaddesden: Man and woman in their 80s die after crash
- Published
A man and woman in their 80s have died after a crash that also left a woman in her 60s in hospital.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Nottingham Road in Chaddesden, Derby, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday after the crash involving a Ford Mondeo and Jaguar XF.
The male Jaguar driver died in hospital, while his female passenger died at the scene.
Police say the Mondeo driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.