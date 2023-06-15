Corey Duffy: Five arrested after man dies in stabbing
Five people have been arrested after a man was found stabbed in Derby.
Corey Duffy, 30, was found injured in Bass Street at about 15:45 BST on Sunday, and died at the scene.
Two men, aged 24 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Derbyshire Police confirmed, with two other men and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All five are currently in custody for questioning, and officers are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
Det Insp Maria Pleace said: "We understand that the local community may be concerned, but I would like to reassure members of the public that we still believe this is an isolated incident.
"Officers are continuing with patrols of the area and if anyone has any concerns, please do speak to them."
