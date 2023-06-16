Cosmetic surgery hospital rated inadequate by inspectors
A plastic surgery hospital has been rated inadequate, after inspectors found it was using equipment and medicines which were out of date.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also criticised the cleanliness at The Alexander Private Hospital in Chesterfield.
The 21-bed hospital carries out breast augmentations and liposuction, among other procedures.
The hospital has been contacted for a comment.
The report, which related to an inspection carried out in February and March, also said staff had failed to identify potential mental health conditions which meant surgery was not suitable for some patients.
It is the third time the independent hospital has been given a rating of inadequate in less than a year, after inspections in December and October 2022.
The inspectors wrote: "Not all theatre areas were clean, and furnishings were not all clean and well-maintained.
"Equipment and stored items were dusty in some areas. We found damaged equipment such as a patient couch mattress in an operating theatre which had tape over ripped areas.
"This had been highlighted during our previous inspection in October 2022 as a risk to effective infection prevention and control.
"We also found a blood pressure cuff which was ripped and visibly dirty. Some sinks were visibly stained."
The CQC inspectors also found medicines were not being stored safely and some were out of date.
They also raised concerns about poor record keeping, lack of training for staff, particularly around safeguarding, as well as a lack of evidence of any discharge instructions given to patients.
