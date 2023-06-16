Pioneering referee named in King's Birthday honours
A woman who turned to refereeing because of a lack of playing opportunities has said she is thrilled at being named on the King's Birthday Honours list.
Amy Fearn, 45, the first woman to referee matches in the Football League and FA Cup, has been appointed MBE.
She said: "It doesn't seem real at all. It's a total honour and something I never would have dreamed of really.
"I did wonder if it was one of my friends winding me up."
Ms Fearn was the second woman after Wendy Toms to become an assistant referee in professional football.
She became the first woman to take charge of an English Football League match during a game between Coventry City and Nottingham Forest on 9 February 2010, when original referee Tony Bates suffered a calf strain with about 25 minutes to go and she had to take over until the final whistle.
She also became the first woman to referee an FA Cup game during a clash between Corby Town and Dover Athletic in 2013.
Ms Fearn said that like most referees, she had been no stranger to personal abuse.
She said she had once had a bread bun from a hamburger thrown at her by an irate fan - who oddly took the burger out first.
She also said some of the abuse had been overtly sexist.
She said: "There was also the time the Forest fans chanted 'You're not fit to cook my tea' instead of 'You're not fit to referee', so they at least took the time to come up with something creative.
"I think with refereeing, whether you're male or female, you can have what is perceived by the fans to be a good game or a bad game.
"It's about managing those expectations, making sure you're physically prepared.
"There were a few barriers broken down by games I've been appointed to in the past, but it has just shown there are now opportunities for everyone."
Ms Fearn, from Derbyshire, balances her football officiating duties with a part-time job as a management accountant for Santander and now mainly officiates at women's matches.
She said she had been overjoyed to see how the woman's game has captured the public imagination over recent years - especially because she wanted to play herself as a child, but turned to refereeing due to lack of opportunities to play.
"The change in the game has been fantastic, especially at local level," she said.
"I have a six-year-old daughter and I would be able to go to the nearest town and get her into a team, which was just not an opportunity when I was growing up."
Also recognised is Derbyshire's Chief Fire Officer, Gavin Tomlinson, who has been awarded a Kings Fire Service Medal (KFSM) for distinguished service.
Born and educated in Belper Mr Tomlinson started his career with Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service as a trainee firefighter in 1993 and after attaining his current role he was appointed the National Fire Chiefs Council lead for Protection in 2020.
