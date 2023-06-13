Corey Duffy: Man who died in Derby street after stabbing named
- Published
A man who died in a stabbing in Derby has been named by police.
Derbyshire Police began a murder investigation after Corey Duffy, 30, was found in Bass Street just after 15:45 BST on Sunday.
Despite attempts by emergency services to save Mr Duffy, he died at the scene, the force said.
Windmill Hill Lane remains shut, between Cross Street and Bass Street, and Bass Street is closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street.
Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols for "community reassurance".
Det Insp Maria Pleace said: "We have a team of officers who are continuing to work hard to investigate the circumstances of Corey's death and we are following a number of lines of inquiry.
"We would still like to hear from anyone who hasn't yet come forward and may have information which could help the investigation."
