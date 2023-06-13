Kilamarsh: House where quadruple murder took place to be demolished
The house where a pregnant woman and three children were murdered is to be demolished.
Damien Bendall was given a whole-life term for killing his partner Terri Harris, 35, her children John and Lacey Bennett, and their friend Connie Gent.
They were killed at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in 2021.
North East Derbyshire District Council said the semi-detached house in Chandos Crescent and a neighbouring property would be demolished.
Bendall, 33, used a claw hammer to murder his victims, and he also raped 11-year-old Lacey in September 2021.
A review into how he was assessed and managed by probation officers found failings "at every stage".
He was given a suspended sentence for arson just three months before the murders.
The scene of the quadruple murder has been boarded-up, with a small plaque in honour of the deceased on a cherry tree in the garden, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
A council spokesperson said preparations were now under way to bring down the homes "following the tragic events 20 months ago".
"The relatives, residents and the local community have been consulted of the steps that the council now needs to take prior to the demolition," they said.
"Planning permission is required to proceed with the demolition and planning notices will be placed on site [the] week commencing June 12, 2023, for a period of 21 days.
"Following this, a date for demolition will be set, at which point further updates will be provided."
The council has not disclosed any future plans for the site.
