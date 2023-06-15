Derby school to mark 70th anniversary with open event
Former pupils and staff of a Derby primary school are being invited to help celebrate its 70th anniversary.
St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Alvaston Street, Alvaston, is holding an open evening on 20 July.
People will be able to tour the school, look through old photos and reminisce about their time there.
The Bishop of Nottingham, Patrick McKinney, is also due at the site to celebrate Mass with current pupils and staff in the school grounds.
One of the school's longest-serving members of staff, Elaine Sanger, said she was looking forward to the anniversary celebrations.
A cover teacher at the school, Mrs Sanger teaches classes from Reception to Year 6 when she is required.
In 2024, she will have been at the school for 30 years, plus two years before that as a volunteer.
She joined St John Fisher as a teaching assistant (TA) with a focus on children with special needs.
'Great opportunity'
Mrs Sanger said: "When I joined the school as a TA we only had two TAs across the whole school.
"The head teacher at the time was Sister Laetitia, a nun.
"I enjoy what I do. I love teaching different classes and seeing the children progress from Reception to Year 6.
"Now I see parents who I used to teach picking their children up from school.
"It's nice to see the generations come through. Lots of children here will say to me 'you've taught my mum or dad' and then they ask how old I am.
"I've worked for 11 head teachers and they have all brought nice things to the school."
Saul Ratcliffe, head teacher, said: "I feel extremely privileged to be head teacher of St John Fisher at this historic time.
"Having been involved here since September 2020, I have seen a number of changes, mainly from the pandemic. However, one thing that stands out is the support of the staff and parents.
"It will be a great opportunity for the children to be part of this historic event."
