Police seek woman seen trying to climb through car window in Derby
Police are looking for a woman who was seen trying to climb through car windows in Derby.
Officers said they were concerned for the welfare of the woman who was seen in Osmaston Road, Allenton, at 12:25 BST on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said she tried to get into the window of a car, near the junction with Davenport Road, before it drove off.
She was then said to have climbed over or tried to get into other vehicles.
The woman was shoeless and wearing a pink top with light blue jeans.
A police spokesperson appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage adding: "She is believed to have climbed into a dark coloured Jaguar car which has then driven off while she was not fully inside."
