Peak District: 'Wizard's bowl' prompts national park fire warning
- Published
National park bosses have warned of the risk of wildfires after finding a "huge fire bowl" in a very dry part of the Peak District.
Park rangers have reminded people of the ban on barbecues after discovering evidence of a "mighty feast" being cooked up in a cauldron.
In a light-hearted warning on Twitter, they suggested "witches or wizards" may have been responsible.
It comes as temperatures of 30C are forecast in some parts of the Midlands.
The Peak District National Park's post said: "There's no magic spell that can stop a wild fire.
"This huge fire bowl, along with the leftovers of a mighty feast, was left by some witches or wizards on our Stanage North (and) Lees estate recently, just metres from dry vegetation that hasn't seen rain for several weeks."
It added: "The risk is clear - flames, blown hot embers or the heat retained from fire pits, BBQs or other heat sources can remain long after you've cooked up your best potion (or sausages)."
A spokesman for the park authority told the BBC: "Unfortunately, despite the risks, we do find evidence of barbecues when the weather improves - though not often cauldrons like this.
"We are reminding people not to start fires and asking visitors to be vigilant for smoke in areas where there shouldn't be any.
"If people do see something they should call 999 as soon as possible."
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "With dry ground and vegetation, one spark can quickly turn into a wildfire.
"Keep barbecues well away from our national parks, countryside, moorland and green spaces."
The Co-op stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores near national parks in 2021 to try to reduce the risk of fires.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.