Jacob Crouch: Mother and stepfather accused of murdering baby
- Published
A 10-month-old baby was regularly attacked by his mother and stepfather before they murdered him, a trial has heard.
Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch are accused of killing their son Jacob who died at home in Linton, near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, in December 2020.
A trial at Derby Crown Court heard Jacob suffered at least 39 rib fractures in four separate assaults.
The defendants deny his murder.
Warning, this article contains distressing details
Mary Prior KC, prosecuting, said Jacob endured a "culture of cruelty" and died from a "vicious assault" which saw him "kicked or stamped on with such severe force that it fractured a rib and caused a tear in his stomach and bowel".
The court heard Jacob later contracted peritonitis - an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs - and died "in his cot, alone" on 30 December 2020.
Ms Prior said: "Our case is that these two parents created an environment in which they encouraged and applauded each other in their control and punishments of this little baby.
"Neither of them, in this very small house where no-one could be alone, could have committed these offences without the knowledge and assistance of the other.
"Neither sought medical help for Jacob at any stage for the pain and suffering caused when his bones were broken or in the few days that followed."
She added: "Neither got Jacob out of what must have been a life with episodes of significant pain and suffering.
"Jacob was not given the care that as a baby he needed and deserved."
Mrs Prior told jurors Jacob had visible bruises on his face and chest when he died and there was evidence of "severe and significant blunt force trauma" to his abdomen.
The court heard Ms Barton, 32, met Mr Crouch, 39, while four months pregnant with Jacob and became "very close, very quickly" with Mr Crouch, calling Jacob "our little boy" after only a month.
Jacob was born healthy on 17 February 2020, with Mr Crouch named as his father on the birth certificate, but Ms Prior said that he was "assaulted causing bruising on a regular basis for at least six months" from the age of just four months, and was referred to as "the devil" in one text message.
Jurors were told Mr Crouch texted Ms Barton, in June 2020, asking whether she had "put back what Jacob threw back down him" - referring to vomit - with Barton confirming she had.
In September Mr Crouch said in texts that Jacob was "pushing us to our limits".
The court heard Mr Crouch sent Ms Barton texts urging her to "smack his hand" if he cried, adding: "You need to be harder on him with this and not let this take over us. This will only get worse if not addressed now."
Ms Prior said messages showed when Ms Barton told Mr Crouch she was bathing Jacob, he replied "three foot deep, just hot water and some bleach xxxx".
Mr Crouch later told police that had been "banter".
'Regimental discipline'
The court was told when the couple were arrested they claimed they were unaware of any non-accidental injury and have never given an explanation as to how the injuries occurred.
Ms Prior said: "Despite the regimental discipline and the unreasonable behavioural expectations being placed on this little boy by Barton and Crouch, Crouch suggested in interview that Jacob was the beneficiary of their love and care.
"The prosecution say that the bruises on Jacob's body, the broken ribs and the manner of his death fly in the face of such an assessment."
The court heard Ms Barton told police Mr Crouch would call her names such as "fat" and that he controlled her finances, but despite being bailed with conditions not to contact each other they were soon living together because Ms Barton was Mr Crouch's "rock", and he was her "everything".
"What mattered to them was their love affair and their love story," Ms Prior said.
Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, and Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and three counts of child cruelty.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.