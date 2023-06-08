Ilkeston: Emergency services tackling house fire in town

Haddon Street remains closed at the junction with Norman Street

Crews are tackling a house fire that broke out in the early hours in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze, in Haddon Street, Ilkeston, at 03:08 BST on Thursday.

On arrival, the ground floor and first floor were "well alight", it said, adding "all persons are accounted for".

Derbyshire Police said Haddon Street was shut at the junction with Norman Street, and people have been urged to avoid the area.

