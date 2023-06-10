Becketwell: Work gets under way on £45.8m Derby performance venue
- Published
Work is under way on a new £45.8m performance venue in Derby.
A ground breaking ceremony for the city's Becketwell performance venue took place on Thursday.
The 3,500 capacity venue, which is expected to host about 200 events a year, forms the second phase of a £200m regeneration scheme.
Derby City Council leader Baggy Shanker said: "This is an important step forward in finally delivering the new venue Derby needs."
He added he hoped it would deliver "real, tangible benefits for businesses, residents and visitors".
The new venue will be built on the site of the former Pennine Hotel, Laurie House offices, multi-storey car park and Pink Coconut nightclub in Colyear Street and Padley House in Becket Street.
It will be owned by Derby City Council and leased to and operated by ASM Global, which also runs the arenas at Wembley, Manchester and Newcastle, among others.It is hoped the venue will host events such as concerts, stand-up comedy, family shows, musical theatre, exhibitions, and business events.
Demolition work for the performance venue began in May 2022 and it is expected to be completed in January 2025.
The arena is being developed alongside 259 apartments, which are nearing completion, alongside Springwell Square, a multi-purpose space within the development.
Maria Bertelli, strategic business development director for Europe at ASM Global, said: "It's a significant moment for this exciting project and brings us a huge step closer to the opening date of the entertainment and events venue."
