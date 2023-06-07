Bretton: Walker collapses and dies in Peak District

Edale Mountain Rescue Team in the Peak District in DerbyshireEdale Mountain Rescue Team
Emergency services were called to a track above Bretton Clough in the Peak District

A walker has died after collapsing in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team, alongside paramedics and the air ambulance, were called to a track above Bretton Clough, in Derbyshire, at 13:30 BST on Sunday.

The rescue team said despite the "best efforts of all involved" the casualty died at the scene.

They did not give any further details about the walker but offered the team's "sincerest condolences" to their family and friends.

