Borrowash Pride flag stolen after years of controversy
- Published
A council chair has said he is appalled a flag celebrating Pride Month has been stolen from a Derbyshire village.
Ockbrook and Borrowash Parish Council erected the rainbow flag in Victoria Avenue, Borrowash, on Thursday.
It is thought to have been taken some time between Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Derbyshire Police said the removal of the flag and damage to the flagpole had been reported and officers were carrying out inquiries.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the flag was put up by the authority to mark Pride Month, which runs throughout June.
In 2020 and 2021 the council voted not to fly the flag during Pride month.
'Celebrate diversity'
Councillor Greg Maskalick, parish council chairman and borough councillor, said the council had changed dramatically since the election last month.
He said it now included several councillors who are LGBTQ+ and he was "appalled" the flag had been stolen.
"As a parish, we are much better than this," he said.
"We won't let this sick act beat us or silence anyone's voice because of who they are.
"As a parish council, it is our mission to promote and celebrate diversity no matter what form it comes in."
The Ockbrook and Borrowash Neighbourhood Network, independent councillors who now make up almost the whole parish council, described the theft of the flag as a homophobic hate crime.
"The seriousness and consequences of this should not be underestimated," it said.
A replacement flag was expected to be raised in the village.
