Buxton: Man jailed over flat arson stand-off
A man who set fire to a flat during a five-hour stand-off with police has been sentenced.
Officers were called to the property in Albert Court, off London Road, Buxton, at 11:22 GMT on 5 January.
Sam Johnson, 28, of Hardwick Mount, Buxton, caused extensive damage to the house after mistakenly thinking his partner was cheating on him.
Derby Crown Court heard Johnson had admitted a number of offences including arson and he was jailed for 49 months.
He pleaded guilty to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, one count of affray, and four counts of criminal damage.
He was also put on an extended licence of 36 months.
The court heard after the argument started, Johnson threw items out of windows and pulled tiles off the roof.
Some objects were thrown at police, and others damaging vehicles in the road.
'Significant risk'
He was also seen to threaten police with a machete and hammer as they approached the property.
When the flat was secured, it was found Johnson had torn bathroom fittings away, smashed down walls and left numerous slashes on walls and contents.
His defence said he had been making positive steps reforming his life before the incident and had engaged with prison services.
Judge Jonathan Bennett said: "There remain numerous concerns about your lack of ability to control yourself, your mental health and reliance of substances that only exacerbate your problems and risks.
"Your behaviour does stem from past trauma and a dysfunctional family situation as a young teenager which will take some time and therapeutic interventions to address."
The judge said Johnson posed a "significant risk of serious harm to the public" and needed supervision to deal with his drug and mental health problems.
