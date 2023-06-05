Dame Vivienne Westwood: Police appeal after urn taken from grave
Police are investigating the theft of a decorative planter urn and flowers that were stolen from the grave of Dame Vivienne Westwood.
The iconic fashion designer, who was born in the village of Tintwistle, Derbyshire, before moving to London, died in December.
She was laid to rest in the village, where a florist - who had been tending to the grave at Westwood's family's request - was told of the theft.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Dame Vivienne was born in the village in 1941 before moving to London in 1958.
She went on to be one of Britain's most recognised fashion exports and took on a series of causes, campaigning on issues such as fracking, climate change and nuclear weapon disarmament.
A memorial at Southwark Cathedral in London in February was attended by dozens of celebrities, many donning her pieces in tribute.
She was then laid to rest at a private family funeral in the Derbyshire village.
Florist Anja Norris - who runs a business in nearby Glossop - was chosen to design and make the floral attachments to the grave.
Of the theft, Ms Norris said she was shocked the "very heavy" urn had been taken, adding a car would have been needed to move it.
"It's just so disrespectful, I hope they bring it back," Ms Norris told the BBC.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to a report of the theft, in Chapel Brow, just after 18:20 BST on 28 May.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight on 21 May and midday on 28 May has been asked to contact the force.