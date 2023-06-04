Clowne: Two women seriously hurt by van after pub brawl
Several people were taken to hospital following a pub brawl in Derbyshire.
Police said they were called to a report of a fight at the Nags Head Hotel in North Road, Clowne, just before 00:30 BST on Sunday.
Among those taken to hospital were two women who were hit by a van. Derbyshire Police said their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
One man has been arrested, a cordon has been put around the scene and people have been asked to avoid the area.
Anybody with information or video footage has been asked to contact police.
