Derby: Enthusiasm opens youth club in Chellaston
- Published
A new youth club has opened in a city suburb.
It has been set up in Derby by the Enthusiasm Trust, a charity that works with children who are at risk of exclusion from school or offending.
The club, which is based in Barley Croft, Chellaston, is held every Wednesday evening in the Community Centre.
The charity said it was attracting around 30 teenagers a week with sports, gaming, crafts, food and music.
The organisation is expanding its outreach work across the city into areas where dispersal orders have been issued.
It said it had seen a 33% increase in the numbers of young adults attending its youth clubs in Osmaston and Clifton, in Nottingham, and hoped to set up similar youth clubs in other areas of the city.
Knowledge and experience
CEO April Allman said: "We have seen a big rise in the number of young people attending our youth clubs and although we haven't been open for long in Chellaston, it is clear the need is there, just by the numbers we have attending already.
"We know that when young people congregate there is more likely to be antisocial behaviour.
"We hope to replicate what we have here in Derby in other areas of the city where we know there are increasing levels of anti-social behaviour."
The charity is hoping to secure funding to make the Chellaston club long-term.
In addition to its youth clubs, Enthusiasm Trust also offers one-to-one mentoring programmes and school support programmes for those at risk of exclusion.
It also works with parents and families offering opportunities to gain skills, employment, knowledge and experience from a variety of activities.
