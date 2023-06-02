Green light for redevelopment of Derby city centre retail park
Controversial proposals to redevelop a city centre retail park and create a "city skyline" for Derby for the first time have been passed by councillors.
Developers want to demolish Bradshaw Way Retail Park and build five buildings for housing, commercial premises and office space - including a 19-storey tower block.
City councillors voted in favour of giving the plans outline permission.
However, heritage groups fear it could affect Derby's world heritage status.
The owners of the Derbion shopping centre hope to redevelop the neighbouring retail park with five tower blocks, ranging from 81m (265ft) tall to 113m (370ft) - with the latter twice as tall as Derby Cathedral.
The development would provide 420 residential flats including 54 car parking spaces for residents.
'Vibrancy' hope
Members of Derby City Council's planning control committee unanimously supported the plans at a meeting on Thursday.
Conservative councillor Steve Hassall said the redevelopment was long overdue and that the tall structures would help to give Derby a "city skyline" for the first time.
Labour councillor Sara Bolton said it was needed to regenerate Derby and increase city living, adding the authority would be silly not to support the plans.
Fellow Labour councillor Martin Rawson added it would help improve the city's vibrancy.
However, Lib Dem councillor Lucy Care, although supportive of the site being redeveloped, was concerned many of the proposals were too tall.
Historic England and Derwent Valley Mills Heritage Partnership have strongly opposed the scheme, arguing the buildings could impact the city's world heritage status.
The outline plans have now been referred to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and developers will have to submit a planning application to be considered by the city council.
