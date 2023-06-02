Buxton Museum forced to close due to dry rot
- Published
A museum has been forced to close after dry rot was found in the building.
Derbyshire County Council said Buxton Museum and Art Gallery was closed on Thursday after the discovery was made.
While describing the closure as "temporary", it confirmed the annual Derbyshire Open Art Exhibition, which was due to open on 24 June, has been cancelled.
The authority said it was "exploring alternative ways to deliver the service" while the site is closed.
"To fully examine the extent of any damage we will need to remove wall panelling, floor coverings and ceilings, including the area behind the Wonders of the Peak Exhibition, which can't be done while the building is occupied and the museum is open," a statement said.
"Until we have undertaken a full investigation, it's not possible to fully assess the risk to anyone using the building or the amount of work needed to deal with the dry rot.
"At the moment it is difficult to estimate how long the museum will need to be closed for, but regretfully investigations and remedial work are likely to take some time to complete."
