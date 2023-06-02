Cancer patient marries partner at Royal Derby Hospital
A cancer patient has married his long-term partner after hospital staff arranged for a ceremony to take place.
Ant Hadfield became ill in March last year and was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, which has since spread to his spine and means he cannot use his legs.
Staff at Royal Derby Hospital organised a ceremony so he could tie the knot with Mandi with family and friends in attendance.
The wedding was arranged with just 48 hours' notice.
Mr Hadfield, 60, who has now returned home to Alvaston, said the chance to marry his partner - who he first met in a tattoo shop 14 years ago - was "amazing".
"I was tired afterwards, but it was so worth it and I am so happy to finally be Mandi's husband," he said.
'Gave us hope'
Mrs Hadfield said the cancer diagnosis had been "devastating".
"Ant has always been so independent; he loves going fishing and working on his motorbikes so it's been a huge blow for him," she said.
"He is trying to keep his spirits up but it's all happened so fast. The wedding gave us some hope and something to look forward to in what has been a terrible time."
Laura Walker, senior sister on ward 303 at Royal Derby Hospital, said everyone involved was "humbled to be able to help Ant and Mandi on their special day".
