Appeal after vandalism at Derbyshire beauty spot
- Published
Part of a popular tourist area has been targeted by vandals, prompting an appeal for witnesses.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said a ranger spotted ground on High Tor, near Matlock Dale, had been dug up, which is believed to have happened between Friday evening and Monday.
Some of the stones "may have been thrown over the cliff edge", the council said.
Rangers will repair the site, and the the damage has been reported to police.
The council said it is welcoming any witness statements from members of the public about "anything suspicious" they may have seen in the area over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.