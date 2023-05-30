Cricket fan's life saved by hospital worker after cardiac arrest
A man who suffered a cardiac arrest while watching a cricket match has praised the off-duty hospital worker who saved his life.
Chris Sexton, 76, was enjoying his afternoon at Ockbrook and Borrowash Cricket Club, near Derby, on 20 May when he fell ill and collapsed.
Sarah Rockley, who was watching her son play, performed CPR and used a defibrillator to bring him round.
It happened 27 years after Mr Sexton survived a cardiac arrest at the venue.
Mr Sexton, from Ockbrook, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance where he underwent a series of tests before being fitted with a plantable cardioverter defibrillator, which will helps keep the heart beating regularly, the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust said.
'Sheer luck'
"It was such a lovely day and I was just sitting on the bench, and I just didn't feel right," Mr Sexton said.
"I stood up and took a few deep breaths thinking it would help, but then I really started to feel unwell.
"I turned to some of the others sat near me and told them how I was feeling, and that was the last thing I can remember.
"It is sheer luck that this has happened to me twice and I'm still here to tell the tale.
"Back in 1996, the same thing happened to me at the same cricket club, and this time Sarah was there to save me. If it wasn't for her, I don't think I would've made it."
Ms Rockley, discharge team leader at the Royal Derby Hospital, said she "happened to be in the right place at the right time".
"It was quite a worrying situation," she said. "Lots of people just weren't sure of what to do, but I acted on my instincts.
"The cricket club has recently had a defibrillator installed and this incident just goes to show important these can be, but also the importance of people being trained in CPR, which really can save someone's life.
Mr Sexton was discharged home a week later where he will continue his recovery.
