Decorative urn taken from Dame Vivienne Westwood's Derbyshire grave
A decorative planter urn situated at the grave of Dame Vivienne Westwood has been stolen, villagers have said.
Florist Anja Norris has been tending to the grave every two weeks after being asked by the fashion designer's family following her death in 2022.
She said a resident in the Derbyshire village of Tintwistle, where Dame Vivienne was born, reported the urn missing to her.
"It's just so disrespectful, I hope they bring it back," Ms Norris said.
The master florist, who runs a business in nearby Glossop, was chosen to design and make the floral attachments to the grave.
The theft is thought to have taken place in the past two weeks. The police have not yet been contacted.
Ms Norris said she was shocked the "very heavy" urn had been taken and a car would have been needed to move it.
"I can't get my head around it, the grave is very popular with people and those in the village like to visit it to pay their respects," she told the BBC.
"I'm quite taken aback but there is a small level of amusement as to why anyone would want to do this.
"I'll let the post [about the disappearance] on Facebook sit for a few days before I think about what to do next."
Dame Vivienne was born in the Derbyshire village in 1941 before moving to London in 1958.
She went on to be one of Britain's most recognised fashion exports and took on a series of causes, campaigning on issues such as fracking, climate change and nuclear weapon disarmament.
A memorial at Southwark Cathedral in London in February was attended by dozens of celebrities, many donning her pieces in tribute.
The fashion designer and activist was laid to rest at a private family funeral in the Derbyshire village.