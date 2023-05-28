Lego Lake District model to go on display in Windermere
A Lego model of the Lake District is to be displayed on location.
The structure, which measures more than 100 sq ft (9.2 sq m), includes replicas of Buttermere, Borrowdale and Derwent Water.
Jon Tordoff built the model at his cottage in Milford, Derbyshire, during the pandemic and has since used more than 200,000 Lego bricks.
It will go on display in Windermere in the Lake District in July.
"What began as a hobby in lockdown has turned into an ongoing artwork. I'm not sure it will ever end," Mr Tordoff said.
The artist initially set out to recreate his favourite spot, Buttermere, but the model has since grown across 69 boards and now expands as far as Keswick.
Mr Tordoff has now set his sights on building the mountain Great Gable.
Hundreds of people came to see the replica when it was displayed at Belper Library in Derbyshire in January.
It is expected even more people will visit when it is exhibited at the Windermere Jetty Museum between 1 July and 8 October.
Mr Tordoff said he was "delighted" his creation had found a temporary home in the Lakes.
"It's a beautiful setting with views of the hills beyond Windermere," he said.
"I hope it will inspire people to get out on the fells this summer and experience the Lake District."
Lakeland Arts, the arts and heritage charity that runs Windermere Jetty Museum, said it was "thrilled" to showcase the model.
Lego building workshops and activities will also be available for museum visitors inspired by Mr Tordoff's work.
The model will also be on display this Bank Holiday weekend in the Craft Village at Markeaton Park, Derby.
