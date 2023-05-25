Belper Leisure Centre: Nigel Clough backs protests to save site
- Published
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough joined dozens of protesters as they campaign to try to save Belper Leisure Centre.
The charitable trust that owns the Derbyshire facility has said soaring energy costs mean it will have to close in June if a buyer is not found.
A protest was held on Wednesday in a bid to stop the closure.
About 70 jobs are believed to be at risk should the leisure centre be forced to shut.
The proposed closure has attracted concern from swimming groups using the pool and others in the area, with MP Pauline Latham also calling on agencies to work together to keep it open to the public.
Mr Clough said his children went to birthday parties and other events at the leisure centre when they were younger, adding such facilities were "absolutely vital" for getting children into sport.
"It's something that's been at the heart of the community for so many years," he said.
"It doesn't make any sense at all [to close]."
Protestors marched four miles (6.44km) from the leisure centre to Ripley to highlight their concerns, with some hoping to persuade Amber Valley Borough Council - which was holding a meeting on Wednesday evening - to take on the site.
Ben Bellamy, who represents Belper North for the Belper Independents, backed the campaign.
He said: "This is the heart of the whole community, it's the heart of the whole area - [if] you take it away we've got nothing left."
The borough council says it is considering how it can assist in securing the leisure centre's future.
