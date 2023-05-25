Good weather helps work on Snake Pass landslip repairs
- Published
A stretch of Derbyshire road damaged by landslips is expected to reopen on Friday, engineers have said.
Derbyshire County Council closed the A57 at Snake Pass on Monday so it could carry out work at Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage.
The road was damaged by heavy weather in February 2022 when temporary speed limits and weight restrictions came into force to protect the carriageway.
The council thanked motorists for their patience during the current works.
In an update, posted on Facebook, the council said: "Thanks to some sunny weather and the patience of local road users, we've made good progress on the repairs to the landslips along the A57 Snake Pass this week."
The council said it wanted the road to reopen before the bank holiday weekend and said it was carrying out other drainage and pothole repair work while fixing the landslips to minimise disruption.
The road is currently closed in both directions, from the summit of Snake Pass to the turning for the Upper Derwent visitor centre at Fairholmes.
A signed diversion is in place using the A57 Bamford, A6013, A6187, B6049, A623, A6, A624, and the A57 to Glossop.
Council cabinet member for highways assets and transport Kewal Singh Athwal said: "With the weather conditions now improving, we've taken the opportunity to carry out repairs to the two sections of road damaged by last year's landslips as soon as we could and before the busy bank holiday weekend.
"It's a challenging location for our team, working on some of the highest ground in the county and in an exposed, rural location on a narrow stretch of road."
Once the repairs have been completed, the traffic lights at Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage will be removed.
A 20mph speed limit and traffic lights will remain on the A57 at Alport where there was another landslip in 2022.