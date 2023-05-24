Mum backs Ashgate Hospice's butterfly appeal in memory of daughter
- Published
A mother has helped to launch an appeal in memory of her 20-year-old daughter who died from cancer.
About 1,000 steel butterflies have been installed in the grounds of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire to support Ashgate Hospice's Butterfly Appeal.
Tracie Holocuk said butterflies were a constant reminder of her daughter Kimberley Trickett, who was cared for and died at the hospice in 2009.
The charity hopes to raise £50,000 from the free display.
Ashgate Hospice, in Old Brampton, near Chesterfield, which looks after about 2,200 people, said the campaign was a "special way for families to mourn, remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones".
Chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker said: "Each one of these beautiful butterflies has been dedicated in memory of somebody who's died.
"We need to raise about £9m this year to provide the care for all the people across Derbyshire who need us."
One of those was Ms Trickett, who died at the hospice after her fourth diagnosis of cancer 14 years ago.
Her mother Ms Holocuk said: "The thing that meant the most to us, what Kimberley wanted to do was to go home.
"She was very, very poorly, so the hospice arranged everything - the transport home.
"She actually spent about 15 minutes in the house and she actually got to lay on her bed again."
Ms Holocuk, who has raised money for the hospice since her daughter's death, said one of Ms Trickett's last wishes was to have a butterfly tattoo, and it remained a powerful symbol of love for the family.
"Now, whenever we see a butterfly we wave because to us that's Kimberley," she said.
"She's coming to see us and you can guarantee on any of our special days - my son's graduation, my daughter's party - there will be a butterfly."
Each 45cm keepsake butterfly was designed and handcrafted by East Midlands sculptor James Sutton.
"We didn't want to do a plain cut-out," he said.
"So we played around the idea of layering it up for the wings and adding the texture on just to create some sort of interest on to something that's quite simple.
"We've gone for stainless steel, so they'll last forever and they catch the sunlight nicely."
The installation will be on display until 12 June, after which those who have donated a butterfly can collect it to keep for their own use.
