Chesterfield FC: Man charged after drone halts crunch play-off match

Drone over groundPA Media
The referee called the players off the pitch while the drone was overhead

A man has been charged after a drone caused a National League football play-off match to be halted.

Players were taken off the pitch after the drone was spotted over Chesterfield's Technique Stadium during their semi-final clash with Bromley on 7 May.

A 27-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

Derbyshire Police said he been charged with flying a drone above assemblies of people.

He was also charged with flying beyond visual line of sight, failing to register as a drone operator and failing to display operator ID on a drone used by a remote pilot.

PA Media
Chesterfield went on to win the match, but lost to Notts County in the final

The force said in addition to the matchday incident, the man has been charged with 14 other offences related to drone activity in the area between 6 April and 2 May.

These include nine charges of flying a drone above 120m (394ft) and five charges of flying a drone beyond visual line of sight, relating to alleged incidents in Chesterfield, Unstone, Ashbourne, and Sudbury.

The man, from Chesterfield, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 8 June.

Chesterfield went on to win the semi-final but lost the subsequent final to Notts County at Wembley.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.