TV comedian sentenced over indecent images of children
- Published
A comedian who appeared on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown has been sentenced after being found with more than 35,000 indecent images of children.
Christopher Binns - also known as Tom - created the hospital radio DJ character Ivan Brackenbury.
Binns had admitted five counts of making and one of possessing indecent images of children.
He was given a combined 10-month sentence, suspended for 15 months.
The 53-year-old was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register, both for 10 years, at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.
Binns was best known for two creations, Ivan Brackenbury and Ian D Montfort, a psychic.
Brackenbury was the central character in Hospital People, which had a six-part run on BBC One in 2017, and Ian D Montfort had a BBC Radio 2 series in 2013.
Lauren Fisher, prosecuting, said all the images were downloaded between 26 March and 21 November 2020.
She said: "Between October 14 and 15 2020 the National Crime Agency received information that the user of [the defendant's email] had uploaded multiple category C indecent images of children."
A warrant was executed at Binns's address in Calow, Chesterfield, and he was arrested, with 39 devices seized including a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and an iPad.
Ms Fisher said: "During the investigation, it was established that a third party of Mr Binns's partner had been asked to sell several devices on behalf of Mr Binns.
"Those devices were also checked."
'Sickened'
Ms Fisher said 104 category A indecent images - the most serious - were found, along with 411 in category B and 34,946 in category C.
She added three prohibited images were found, along with "multiple" category B and C moving images.
However, the court heard some of the images may have been duplicates.
Matthew Hayes, mitigating, said Binns had not committed any other offences since, and referenced the impact of prescribed medication his client was taking at the time.
Judge Shaun Smith KC said Binns's offending was "simply unacceptable", but deemed he does not pose a risk to the public, and is unlikely to re-offend.
He said: "You are sickened by what it was that you were downloading and looking at and, quite frankly, you don't need me to tell you that you should be, because this kind of offending has real victims.
"It is right to say that had it not been for Covid, had it not been for the medication you were taking at that period of time, you would not be before the court, but the fact is that you are.
"You have returned to the law-abiding life that you were living before these offences."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.