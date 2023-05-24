Chesterfield: Work to start on new section of £1.68m cycle lane
Preparatory work is due to start on another section of a new £1.68m cycle lane across Chesterfield.
Derbyshire County Council is creating a five-mile (8km) east-to-west route for walkers and cyclists across the town and is to start work on a stretch on Chatsworth Road on Wednesday.
The authority said temporary traffic lights would be installed, which could cause delays to drivers.
It hopes the finished lane will encourage drivers to cycle instead.
The latest work will continue into June and the council said it would be co-ordinated with resurfacing work to try to minimise disruption.
'Real alternative'
It said work outside Brookfield Community School, in Chatsworth Road, would be carried out during the school summer holidays to try to further reduce inconvenience.
The Chatsworth Road section of the lane is towards the western end of the overall route, which will continue into the town centre, past the railway station and on towards Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
A council spokesperson said: "The new walking and cycling route, once completed, will give a real alternative to taking the car for short journeys across Chesterfield, which is for the benefit of everyone who lives, works or visits the town.
"Fewer car journeys will bring health benefits to the whole town including cleaner air."
Further works on the scheme, which has been funded by the Government, are to be announced later in 2023.
