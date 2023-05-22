Michael Carey: Former BBC radio presenter dies after river rescue
- Published
A man who died after being rescued from a river has been named as former BBC Radio Derby presenter Michael Carey.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Carey was rescued from the River Derwent at Darley Abbey Mills on Saturday morning.
The 87-year-old, who was from the local area, was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
Mr Carey hosted a programme called Memorable Melodies for the radio station for almost 20 years before stepping down in 2019.
Police said officers were investigating how he got into the water.
Anyone who was in the area between 08:30 and 09:20 BST on Saturday has been asked to contact the force.
'Constant professional'
Aftab Gulzar, executive editor at BBC Radio Derby, said Mr Carey - known as Mike - had an "incredible life".
As well as being a radio presenter, Mr Carey was an author and worked as a national cricket correspondent.
Mr Gulzar praised Mr Carey's work ethic and described him as a "constant professional" when preparing his show.
"He was a reserved man but if you got him on to some subjects like music, cricket or his dogs, then you'd be there chewing the fat for some time," he said.