Michael Carey: Former BBC radio presenter dies after river rescue
- Published
A man who died after being rescued from a river has been named as former BBC Radio Derby presenter Michael Carey.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Carey was rescued from the River Derwent at Darley Abbey Mills on Saturday morning.
The 87-year-old, who was from the local area, was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
Mr Carey hosted a programme called Memorable Melodies for the radio station for almost 20 years before stepping down in 2019.
Police said officers were investigating how he got into the water.
Anyone who was in the area between 08:30 and 09:20 BST on Saturday has been asked to contact the force.
