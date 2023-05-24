Swadlincote ex-builder opens barber shop in back garden
- Published
A former builder has opened a barber shop in his back garden.
David Hollick, 56, from Swadlincote, said he fancied a career change after 30 years in the building trade.
He spent 11 months building and fitting out a shed in his back garden that now serves as a 1950s-style barber shop, complete with plumbing for a sink and toilet.
He said: "I got bored and wanted a new challenge in life. For years, I've been saying I need to do something else."
Mr Hollick said he had returned to college three years ago to study to be a barber - something he did alongside his building work.
"I worked in the building trade for many, many years," he said.
"The building trade's not easy.
"It's a lot of hard, heavy lifting. I thought I fancied having a go [at hairdressing].
"I went and enrolled on a college course."
He then got a job at a salon in Church Gresley, near Swadlincote, before deciding to open his own business on 9 May.
His salon contains one red leather barber's chair - giving room for one customer to get a cut - and a bench where others can wait.
"I've had to really knuckle down and get on with it," he said.
"I'm not visible as you would be in a town."
However, he said having a business based at the bottom of the garden has its perks.
"I'm actually clean for a change; I'm not in scruffs and work clothes, Mr Hollick said.
"I'm actually wearing my own clothes which is nice,"
"And being at home here in my garden - it's a great feeling. I just love it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.