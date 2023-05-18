Derby: Drug driver jailed for killing taxi passenger in crash
- Published
A drug driver who killed a taxi passenger after hitting the car she was travelling in on the opposite carriageway near Derby has been jailed.
Zach Spencer caused the death of Shirley Muirden, 31, on the A6 Burley Hill, near Allestree, in the crash on 3 June last year.
The 22-year-old had been under the influence of ketamine and had inhaled nitrous oxide before the collision.
Spencer was jailed for four years at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing the death of Ms Muirden, who died in hospital the day after the crash took place.
Oncoming vehicle
The court heard how the victim, from Belper, had lived with health complications since she was young and was travelling back from undergoing dialysis treatment during a routine hospital appointment.
Spencer, of Laund Hill, Belper, was driving his Volkswagen Scirocco under the speed limit at 42mph, when it drifted into the oncoming vehicle at about 23:20 BST.
He also caused serious injuries to the taxi driver, his passenger and himself, with all four needing extensive hospital treatment.
The driver admitted injuring the other victims, as well as an additional charge of possession of ketamine.
Prosecuting, Steven Gosnell said investigators failed to find any evidence of sudden braking of his car or that he attempted to change his course of travel.
Tests revealed Spencer had twice the legal limit for ketamine in his body and found a zip-bag of the substance in his vehicle, as well as nitrous oxide cannisters and balloons.
The Class B drug can make people feel "confused, detached, relaxed and in a dreamlike state" when taken, said Mr Gosnell.
'Extra special person'
Judge Shaun Smith KC read out numerous victim personal statements on behalf of Ms Muirden's family, which said she was an "extra special person" with "a wicked sense of humour and love of cars".
He added that "she did as much as she could with her life and was determined not to be held back by the medical issues she had".
Addressing Spencer, Mr Smith said to him: "It is clear that the people that know, love and continue to love Shirley have been utterly crushed and devastated by your actions. You should take [the impact statements] and read them as a reminder for what you are responsible for.
"But I accept that you did not set out that day to take drugs, make a conscious decision to drive and injure or kill someone."
Darron Whitehead, defending, said his client was "genuinely and sincerely remorseful" for his actions and "accepts that he has caused an unnecessary and tragic loss of life".
Spencer, who will serve two years before he will be allowed to leave prison under licence, was also banned from driving for 12 years.
