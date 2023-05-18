Mikey Harrison: Man jailed for murder of 11-year-old son
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his 11-year-old son.
Mikey Harrison was found by emergency services in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor, Derbyshire, on 18 June, and died later that day.
Michael Harrison initially claimed his son had fallen out of a tree, but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter, then admitted murder earlier this year.
At Derby Crown Court the 41-year-old was given a minimum term of 21 years and six months.
The court heard Mikey, rather than being hurt in a fall, was in fact injured in an attack four hours before the emergency call was made.
Harrison, of Eaton Terrace in Nottingham, put his son into his van before driving him to the park.
A medical expert said he would likely have survived severe internal bleeding had help been summoned immediately.
The court was told Harrison went "crazy" and threw a chair before attacking his son, punching him and banging his head on a table.
A post-mortem examination found Mikey had suffered severe lacerations to his liver.
He had also suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head, arms, back and legs.
The prosecution said Harrison had stripped their rented home in Heanor to destroy any evidence.
The court heard his son was described as a "sweet and funny" boy, with an infectious laugh, who loved dancing, singing and teddies.
Judge Shaun Smith told Harrison "what you did that morning ended the life of a little boy and emptied the lives of many others".
