Derby £2 bus man plans two-and-a-half-day journey to Poland
- Published
A man who has used the government's £2 bus fare cap scheme to travel hundreds of miles across the country is now planning a trip to Poland.
Andrew Cowell, 47, from Derby, previously travelled 137 miles (220km) to Whitby, North Yorkshire, and 320 miles (515km) to Cornwall.
Mr Cowell said he now planned to use buses and a coach to make the 1,148-mile (1,847km) trip to Krakow.
He said the trip would take about two-and-a-half days.
Mr Cowell, who works in railway operational planning and describes himself as a "bus adventurer", said his latest trip, planned for 21 June, would be "a little bit different" as it would not be relying on buses in the £2 fare scheme alone.
"I will be going to London, which is six buses from Derby," he said.
"Then I will be catching an intercity Flixbus in London to Krakow in Poland, which will take 36 hours.
"The whole trip will take about two-and-a-half days. That's a day to get to London and a day-and-a-half to Krakow."
He said the fare between London and Krakow would be about £65, while all of the buses between Derby and London would be within the £2 scheme.
"The coach is cheaper than even a low-cost flight," he said.
"It's a reasonable save but you do have to be on a coach for 36 hours. However, you do get to have dinner in Paris on the journey."
Mr Cowell said: "It's really good news. That covers all of the summer and gives people the chance to get out and enjoy the buses."
