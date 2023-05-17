Sandy Ryan: Derby-born boxing champion could win Freedom of the City
A world champion boxer could be about to receive another accolade as councillors consider awarding her Freedom of the City.
Derby City Council will debate a motion to honour Sandy Ryan ahead of the council's annual general meeting.
The 29-year-old, who became the WBO welterweight winner last month, said it was "amazing" to be nominated.
Ajit Atwal, the new leader of the authority's Liberal Democrats group, is behind the idea.
The Freedom of the City is an honour given by a local council to either an individual or military unit in recognition of their exceptional service to the area.
In a motion put forward ahead of the city council's first meeting since the local elections, which is due to take place on 24 May, he said Ryan continued Derby's "proud history in the sporting world".
"She is an example to all of what discipline, perseverance and good sportsmanship can achieve," the motion said.
Once a Team GB amateur, Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Ryan turned professional in 2021 and has won six of her seven subsequent matches.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she was "shocked" to hear of the motion, and hoped it would help her "to keep inspiring the city and the new generation".
"It's really nice because this shows Derby people are getting behind me," she said. "I am always trying to put Derby on the map.
"This would be a massive achievement if I was to be given Freedom of the City."
A previous plan to award Wayne Rooney the same honour in recognition of his efforts to save Derby County from relegation was eventually shelved.
