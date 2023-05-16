Chesterfield: Arrest after drone halts crunch football match
- Published
A man has been arrested after a drone forced a crucial football match in Derbyshire to be halted.
Chesterfield were playing Bromley FC in the National League play-offs on 7 May when the drone was spotted over the Technique Stadium.
The game was halted for several minutes until the object was seen to land.
Derbyshire Police said a Nissan Juke was later stopped in Cranbourne Road, Chesterfield, and a man in his 20s was arrested over the incident.
The suspect has been released on bail pending further inquiries and police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Chesterfield went on to win the semi-final but lost the subsequent final to Notts County at Wembley.
