Bleed kit network part of knife crime action week
Equipment which could save victims of stabbings and other trauma has been installed across Derbyshire, police have said.
The 32 bleed control kits contain a trauma dressing, gauze dressing, chest seal, tourniquet, gloves and scissors.
Locations include pubs, shops and other public spaces across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales area.
The kits, backed the Daniel Baird Foundation, have been highlighted as part of a knife crime action week.
Daniel Baird was fatally stabbed in July 2017, aged 26, after an argument in a Birmingham pub.
His mother Lynne set up the foundation to raise awareness of the dangers of knives and promote the installation of bleed kits.
She said: "I said from the start that we need them on every street, in every city and every town and village and not just for violent crime but for road accidents and things as well.
"Because even with the best response times you can't always save someone from catastrophic bleeding, they need attention in those first few minutes."
The knife action week, Operation Sceptre, will see officers talking about the dangers of carrying a knife, as well as knife searches of open areas and a knife amnesty.
PC Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary's licensing officers, said: "I'm grateful to all the other landlords in the area who have agreed to host the kits.
"In the event of an incident leading to a catastrophic bleed, every second is vital so these kits really could make all the difference to our communities."
