MPs to meet over plan for congested M1 Junction 28
- Published
A project to make changes to a busy M1 junction is due to be discussed by MPs at Westminster.
Regional transport body Midlands Connect said it was working on plans to improve Junction 28 in Derbyshire.
An event at Westminster Hall, chaired by Bolsover's Conservative MP Mark Fletcher, is due to be attended by Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, as well as businesses and councils.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has been contacted for a comment.
Midlands Connect said the junction had, in recent years, become famous for the number of queues which leave the motorway to head towards Mansfield, Nottingham and Derby.
It said there were also concerns about the level of noise and air pollution from cars and HGVs.
'Misery and pollution'
The government-funded body said it would be submitting a plan for the junction to the government for funding.
Mr Fletcher said: "Many people in the area are stuck in delays daily as they travel to work or to appointments.
"Congestion is causing misery and pollution for the people of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
"We are calling on the government to work with Midlands Connect and National Highways to prioritise improvements to this junction, in line with their levelling up targets."
Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: "Junction 28 is a key interchange in our patch. We are working with local politicians and councils to develop the best strategy for reducing delays in the area.
"It is great to be able to attend this roundtable today and hear from local leaders and businesses on how important this issue is to them and the people they serve."
